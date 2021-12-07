Get The Look: The Pixie Cut

You've probably seen pixie haircuts popping up on Instagram more often and it's got you thinking, “Will pixies be in style for 2022?” But here's the tea; A pixie cut is always in style! The cut has a high-fashion look that almost any woman can wear, and though the hairstyle has been famous for decades, only getting cuter with time. By the late 1990s and early 2000s, the haircut had become less about gender rebellion and more a statement of individuality. Think: 90s-era Toni Braxton, Halle Berry and Monica, these were women who chopped off their hair as a means of empowerment, free from the restricted beauty mores that were dominant at the time. The influence of the gender-neutral beauty movement has also propelled the trend, and people all over the world are now taking a piece of this cut.

The hairstyle has grown to become mainstream in the Caribbean as well due to the refreshing break it provides from the discomfort of longer hair in tropical temperatures.

Principal of Lisa's Full Service Salon Lisa Hutchinson has made her name as the Pixie Queen. Hutchinson, who has been in the hairstyling industry for almost 20 years, told Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD) that the pixie cut is her most requested style. “My favourite part of hairstyling is cutting. I wear a short pixie and my clients always get on board whenever I introduce it to them,” said Hutchinson. “Usually when women realise how easy the style is to maintain that's when they get attached. Just about anyone can rock a pixie; there's a gamut of styles that you can select from to complement your head shape. Typically, a businesswoman would choose the haircut because of how low-maintenance it is; other times, clients will select this style if they are looking for something edgier than the norm.”

TSD is rounding up two classic pixie cut styles from Lisa Hutchinson that will leave you with compliments this holiday season.

Lisa's Full Service Salon

1 1/2 Altamont Crescent

Kingston 5

Tel: 816-9408

Tips for styling your pixie:

STEP 1

Prep your pixie - condition hair, working from root to tip.

STEP 2

Drying - set crown area of head and place under dryer for about 15-20 minutes; setting the crown is typically healthier for hair, especially when it's relaxed.

STEP 3

Blow out- use a blow dryer to comb and blow out hair.

STEP 4

Curling - curl hair with curling iron thoroughly then add hair spray.

STEP 5

Styling- lightly comb and brush hair to liking and style with organ oil or design essentials hair spray for light hold.