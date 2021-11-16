Get The Look: Bedazzled Make-Up!

There's no better canvas for rhinestones than the hair and the face, and that's exactly what celebrities have been bedazzling on red carpets like the 2021 VMAs and Met Gala. Hints of sparkle have also popped up on Spring/Summer 2022 runways, further confirming that hair and face jewellery will be trending next year. Of course, exaggerated, theatrical make-up is not entirely new. In fact, celebrated make-up artist Pat McGrath has been creating euphoria-esque aesthetics for Anna Sui runways since the 90s; fashion, music and film icons Rihanna and Lady Gaga are well-known for their experimental beauty looks. The African tribal eye painting will give you a similar effect for the bedazzled make-up trend. German-American actress Zazie Beetz, who plays Mary Fields in Netflix's The Harder They Fall , had all eyes on her with her white dot face painting.

Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD) sat comfortably in the make-up seat of Face Forward Principal Sharon Wint-Levy as she demonstrated how to add just the right amount of sparkle to make-up.

“Rhinestones are a good way to up the glam factor especially since face masks have hampered our use of glittery glosses and bold lips. It's the perfect opportunity to double down on eye make-up. Incorporating rhinestones requires a special technique. The skin must be thoroughly dried, and please note that spirit gum is the recommended glue that will hold the gems in place,” shared Wint-Levy.

Tips on how to apply rhinestones to your make-up from Sharon Wint-Levy

Step 1: Gather your tools

Set up your vanity or bathroom counter with paper, cosmetic adhesive, tweezers and the rhinestones or gems of your choice.

Step 2: Lay out the adhesive

Squeeze a dollop of adhesive glue onto a piece of paper. Look for a product that's specifically formulated for cosmetic use, as this is less likely to irritate your skin. NB: The stronger the adhesive, the longer your rhinestones will stay put.

Step 3:Place your rhinestones

Using tweezers, carefully pick up the gem of your choice. It's a good idea to have a picture or general idea of the look you want to recreate before you start applying rhinestones to your make-up. We recommend resting your phone or an inspiration photo against the mirror so you have a steady frame of reference as you work.

Now, dip the rhinestone into the adhesive glue on the paper and place it wherever you'd like. You may want to push the rhinestone down or hold it in place with the tip of the tweezer to make sure it's secure and won't budge. Repeat with more gems until your look is complete! Just make sure the area you're applying rhinestones to is clean and dry before application.