Get the look: Bubble Ponytail w/ Neahlis

The best TikTok hair trends are the ones that are easy to recreate, and the platform's obsession with bubble ponytails fits the bill. True, the bubble ponytail has been around for a while. As a matter of fact, it was a huge 90s trend, but lately, the folks on #hairtok seem to have rediscovered the style.

Equal parts flirty and chic, the bubble ponytail offers a new twist on an old classic that's a little more fun. It's been a mainstay on the red carpet for years. Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra brought the sleek bubble ponytail to the 2021 BAFTA Awards in London. If you're a fan of the American sitcom Grown-ish you would have spotted American starlet Yara Shahidi in a few bubble ponytails of her own.

The fun look is arguably one of the biggest hair trends of 2021. So if you're looking for a cute go-to that's easy yet impactful, this one's for you. We got some expert tips on how to create the style from House of Neahlis principal Lisa McIntosh. Plus a list of the Zimii Essentials and Zimii Styles products she used.

STEPS

#1 Prep Your Strands

Before we get into styling, it's important to prep your strands with a good wash. Wash hair with the Moisture Recovery Detangling Shampoo and condition with the Moisture Recovery Conditioner.

#2 Smooth Your Locks

Next, you'll want to follow one more preparation protocol: Ridding hair of kinks and frizz. Apply a hair serum, then brush for a smooth, sleek finish.

#3 Tie It Up!

Gather strands into a high ponytail, ensuring there are no bumps, knots, or tangles. Then secure with an elastic band. Next, hide the elastics with a skinny braid. Take a small section from underneath the ponytail, braid it, and then just wrap it around the base of the ponytail, and secure it with a couple of pins.

#4. Create Your Bubbles

One to two inches down the length of your ponytail, depending on how long the hair is, place a hair elastic. Gently tug at the sides of this newly created section to add volume and form a rounded, bubble-like shape. Repeat this process down the length of your ponytail.

#5 Add Volume

Teasing a little bit, add hairspray to the length of the ponytail.

#6 Seal In Your Style

Now that your bubble ponytail is perfect, ensure that it stays that way. To keep everything in place, McIntosh recommends a healthy dose of hairspray. “Sometimes I spray hairspray on my hand to smooth out the little baby hairs and flyaways,” she says.

