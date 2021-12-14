Get The Look: Choppy Blue/Grey Pixie

If you are ready for a short cropped hairstyle this season, here are some reasons to choose a pixie:

1. It's practical. That means less time and money on styling.

2. It's expressive. It frames the face and makes cheekbones pop.

3. It's ideal for hair colour experiments. Less hair to bleach if you do decide to go that route, and pixie cuts are the perfect style in which to add coloured extensions.

A great idea for a pixie is to try a new fashionable hair colour you've never tried but have always wanted to. Now's the time! And House of Neahlis principal Lisa McIntosh knows how to deliver. When her client Nicole Masters found herself constantly double-tapping blue pixies on Instagram, she decided to take the plunge and try the blue style herself. The inspo pictures set the foundation for getting her vision across to McIntosh.

“I've been wanting to go blue, but Lisa [McIntosh] was apprehensive about dyeing my real hair,” Masters told Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD). Instead, McIntosh transformed Masters' layered pixie cut into something very interesting and chic, with blue and grey extensions. She transformed blonde #613 bundles into vibrant shades using Adore 178 Royal Navy and 150 Platinum semi-permanent hair colours. She installed the tracks using the bonding method, creating peekaboo highlights in the bangs. And just like that Masters got an edgy 'do that doesn't need any special styling to look gorgeous.