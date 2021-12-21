Get The Look: Kinky-Curly Low Ponytail

The ponytail is one of the most versatile and popular hairstyles today. The look requires minimal styling, equipment, or even special techniques, and you can dress it up or down with ease. House of Neahlis principal Lisa McIntosh has a quick-weave kinky-curly ponytail that'll have you out the door in no time. The celebrity stylist believes adding extensions is one of the quickest and easiest ways to switch up your look while giving your natural hair a break from daily styling. Plus, it's a great way to get instant length and volume. From date night to Christmas dinner or NYE celebrations, McIntosh's kinky-curly low ponytail will be the perfect hairstyle to make you look your best.

Steps to take to achieve a quick-weave ponytail:

STEP 1

Detangle and moisturise your hair — use Garnier Fructis Style Curl Stretch to loosen and nourish hair, then detangle using fingers and a wide-tooth comb. Your natural hair cannot “breathe” as easily while in a ponytail, so you'll need to moisturise deeply inside so as not to get hair breakages.

STEP 2

Slick your hair into a low ponytail — for this step, non-alcohol hair gel will be your hero! Make your preferred part either at the side or in the middle with a fine-tooth comb, then brush hair until you achieve a smooth base. Divide your hair into three sections, apply your gel to the topmost part of your hair, and smooth it down with a bristle brush. Repeat for the other sections. Gather all your hair into a secure low ponytail and smooth any flyaway hairs. Plait the ends in preparation for the weave.

STEP 3

Install kinky curly hair — It will be better if you have someone help you with this step. If you're by yourself, go slowly. You'll need about three bundles for a voluminous look. Thread your needle with weaving thread. Start wrapping the first bundle at the tail of the plait. Continue upwards securing intermittently with a few stitches. Take a few hair strands, and wrap it around your ponytail's root to hide the tracks and make it seamless.

STEP 4

Lay your edges — Go in with a fine-tooth and style baby hairs as desired. Use edge control to sleek them down with a edge brush. Smooth hair at the nape as well.

Rock your kinky-curly ponytail as desired!