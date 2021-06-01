Glamour Looks
Tuesday, June 01, 2021
Here's how to get Turner-Smith's dialled-back look courtesy of Jamaican make-up artist Keneisha “Kendoll” Bryan.
Start with a glowing canvas
Clean and moisturised skin is a no-brainer, but to amp up hydration, Bryan used Pond's Dry Skin Moisturiser for soft moisturised skin with a non-greasy, fresh glow.
Don't Sweat It
Mehron Makeup Skin Prep Pro is also an essential part of her pre-make-up skincare routine. The clear liquid is basically an antiperspirant for the face and was perfect for the beach-side shoot.
Time to work magic
A layer of Juvia's Place I am Magic Foundation offered a smooth application with a soft matte finish.
Set It & Forget It
Urban Decay All-Nighter Setting Spray added a fine layer of coverage to keep make-up lasting all day, while a spritz of Anastasia Beverly Hills Dewy Setting spray seamlessly blends products together leaving the complexion with a radiant finish.
Bryan operates @ MirrorMirror Beauty Supplies inside Central Plaza, Bldg#14, Shops1-3, Half-Way-Tree.
