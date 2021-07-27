Gloss Bomb Heat For Fenty Beauty

Fenty Beauty is back at it again with a new addition: 'Gloss Bomb Heat' to the Gloss Bomb lip gloss line. The new lip gloss is a shimmer-free lip luminiser with a hint of a cherry tint. In a short inspirational piece on Fenty Beauty's website, www.fentybeauty.com, Rihanna said, “This is for anybody who loves gloss bomb and wants a sexy, full-lip look. It's so smooth and playful, with an incredible wet-look shine. I wear this alone and also with lipstick or lip liner. You have to feel the warming sensation — I can't get enough.”

She's not the only one! Fenty Beauty is making a mark all over the world and beauty gurus on the Rock are also loving the Gloss Bomb Heat. Certified beautician Racquel Jenkins told Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD), “Fenty Gloss Bomb is a must-have! It hydrates and gives your lips an extra plump, sexy look. Owning one is like having a little black dress (LBD) for every occasion. So pucker up! And gloss up!”

Plus, local beauty content creator Tyerra Brown conducted a full beauty tutorial using Fenty Beauty products only in a recent video. Here's her take on the Gloss Bomb Heat: “The shade is pretty, it's not sticky, it's creamy and really juicy. I'm not going to lie, my lips do look and feel fuller. It gives you that hint of colour that you can build up to get that cherry red after applying two layers. Highly recommended.”

Positive reviews came in too, from New York-based digital creator and journalist Ari Bines from the In The KnowTV series gave her review of the Gloss Bomb Heat. “Thanks to ingredients like ginger root oil and capsicum fruit extract, you'll slowly see your lips pucker more. After my own experience trying it out, I thought it was going to hurt like some of the other lip plumpers on the market. But it was like a flu shot, by the time it hurt, the pain was over. I also noticed that when I reapplied it, the pain was almost non-existent. Plus, the sheer colour is perfect for those makeup-no-makeup days.”

We gave the last word to make-up artist and Brushed by Nicole founder Nicole Blake, who is totally fangirling over the new Gloss Bomb Heat. “It's time for the Full Effect!

“Well the word is out the new Gloss Bomb Heat by Fenty Beauty is, if I may say so myself “Absolutely Fabulous” and an “Absolute Must Have!”

Make-up artist tip: Use Gloss Bomb Heat on top of your favourite lipstick for an intense shine and all-day wear!

