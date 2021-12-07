Glowing, Flawless Skin For Christmas & Beyond

Who doesn't love glowing, flawless skin? Nobody, we reckon, more than your Adam and Eve Day Spa and Salon team. Our menu offerings will help renew, refresh, enhance and promote the glow that you deserve. Plus, we'll show you ways to maintain the sparkle of youth!

The science

The use of high frequency as a skincare treatment is used by professionals to help treat and prevent stubborn acne, reduce enlarged pores, minimise the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, decongest puffy eyes, rejuvenate the condition of the beard and scalp, and nourish follicles for healthier hair growth.

For anti-aging purposes, high-frequency treatments stimulate cell renewal and increase circulation to stimulate collagen production, as well as improve skincare product penetration and absorption.

When applied to the surface of the skin, a mild electrical current passes through. Traditionally, acne-prone skin is treated with violet and aging skin is treated with red light, which kills bacteria and reduces inflammation, and helps treat existing acne and prevent the onset of new acne. The skin is left feeling instantly energised and noticeably softer after just one treatment.

Schedule a consultation with one of our experienced aestheticians to see if high frequency is right for you.

The peel

Smoother, younger-looking skin is hidden just beyond the surface — literally.

Why not peel back old, damaged skin to reveal a healthier layer underneath?

Chemical peels TCA/Glycolic/Salicylic/Mandelic/Lactic/ Hyaluronic/Apple Stem

When applied sheds the topmost layer of your skin which signals the living skin cells to multiply and move to the surface. This triggers a boost in collagen production, which will improve your skin's elasticity. The reaction increases natural hyaluronic acid production, too. As a result, your skin will begin to look and feel younger, skin appears more radiant. It's also more receptive to skincare products.

The technology

What happens during the HydraFacial?

The HydraFacial treatment starts with cleansing by removing the dead skin cells and excess sebum from the skin. Next, a mix of salicylic and glycolic acids is applied to the skin to break up any dirt and oil that's clogging pores. Then, the HydraPeel Tip is used to essentially vacuum out blackheads, dirt, oil, and impurities, while hydrating, plumping, and nourishing serums are simultaneously applied to the skin.

It leaves an amazing glow, which makes it one of the best facials options on the market today!

What is microdermabrasion? The Magic Facial!

Microdermabrasion treatments use a minimally abrasive instrument to gently buff your skin, removing the thicker, uneven outer layer, and has many benefits. This type of skin rejuvenation is used to treat light scarring, discolouration, sun damage and stretch marks.

Why microdermabrasion?

Microdermabrasion improves age spots and blackheads, hyperpigmentation (patches of darkened skin) exfoliates your skin, resulting in a refreshed appearance. It lessens the appearance of stretch marks, reduces fine lines, wrinkles, eliminates enlarged pores, treats acne and the scars left by acne.

Microdermabrasion helps to thicken your collagen, which results in a younger looking complexion. Collagen is a protein in your skin which is abundant when you're a child and makes skin appear taut and smooth. Collagen production declines as we age, resulting in looser, uneven skin.

Warts

Common warts are usually harmless and eventually disappear on their own. But many people choose to remove them because they find them bothersome or embarrassing. Allow us to get rid of them for you.

LED Therapy

Get your LED on…extremely important after care: Calm, soothe, relax, comfort, heal, recover are words used to describe this therapy, normally an add-on to treatments with deep exfoliation, so ask your therapist to recommend, which lights works best for your skin type. No contraindications. Red or blue light refers to the type of treatment (red is great for lines and wrinkles while blue is used to treat acne), essentially these are all forms of LED light therapy. Often used as a step in professional facials (after exfoliation and before hydration), LED is a proven anti-aging method.

Remember to LED today!

Glow talk is real talk. Come Zen with us in #ThePamperTemple for the Christmas season!

#E-GIFTCERTIFICATES are available online at www.adamandevedayspaja.com. Gifting Made easy package it straight from the heart. Come and glow with us @adamnevespa

Go follow us @adamnevespa for a 15% off special and receive a 20% off with this article when you take a friend for the same service. Promo code GLOWWITHADAM&EVEDAYSPA15

Open every day Monday - Saturday 9:00 am - 6:00 pm; Sunday 10:00 am - 5:00 pm. Call and make your appointment at 876-754-6018, email frontdesk@adamandevedayspa.net, WhatsApp 876-567-2142 if you have any queries or concerns you would like us to address. Book your consultation or treatment online at www.adamandevedayspaja.com

Visit us today at Adam and Eve Day Spa and Salon, 56 Old Hope Road for your consultation. Gift yourself a gift of r.e.l.a.x.a.t.i.o.n from #TeamAdamnEve