An eye look we're currently loving, but which can be intimidating (if you tend to shy away from bold looks) is coloured eyeshadow on the lower lash line. You've seen the look on Instagram from all the celebrity make-up artists and probably on a bunch of beauty influencers you follow, too.

The truth is coloured eyeliners have been around for a while, though they found their fame again when neon pigments got huge a few years ago. Beauty enthusiasts began embracing the bright liner look, and what began as a fun way to line lower lashes for some added drama evolved into a full-blown make-up trend that's still going strong in 2021.

Yes, using colour to line the lower lashes is cool right now. The upcoming Independence Day weekend is a good time to try it.

Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD) shares a look from Jamaican beauty and fitness entrepreneur Keyshia Ka'oir Davis, a list of products from Jamaican-owned beauty brands to help you achieve the look, plus inspo from some of our fave make-up artists to get your creative juices flowing.

Step 1

Whether you're a make-up novice or master, sometimes the most confusing part of your routine can be where to begin. But TSD agrees that it's a good idea to apply eye make-up before foundation and concealer when creating an extravagant eye look. The key to this look is to create a balance between your lids and the intense pop of colour on the lower lash line. Start by blending a warm-toned brown eyeshadow all over the lids, then add a winged liner for dramatic effect. For amazing colour pay-off prime the lower lash line with Playing in Makeup by Yolondo Eyeshadow Foundation Base, line with a green pencil, then dip an angled brush into your green pigment of choice and smudge underneath your lower lash line. Top off the look with a pair of wispy lashes.

Step 2

Create a flawless base with Gaëlle Cosmetics Full Coverage Liquid Foundation. Set with your favourite powder. Use The Shana Cole Collection Loose Glo Dust powder to add luminous glow to the highest points of the face.