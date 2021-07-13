I Only Wear BBTuesday, July 13, 2021
|
Colour Whisperer Annabel Glaze, known by nail enthusiasts for her roots, rock, coloured nail polishes called Bella Beautique, is back in the spotlight with her latest venture, 'I ONLY wear bb' campaign. “It was inspired by my actual customers who proudly only wear bb polishes,” she enthuses.
“It's such an honour to hear people say I love your polishes, and since I've started using them, I only wear them. I wanted to be able to represent this visually,” Glaze continues, regaling Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD)with the highs and lows of entrepreneurship.
Never one to shy away from bold decisions and with the notorious PETA ads top of mind, she set out to raise eyebrows with a risqué campaign. “I am a firm believer in the celebration of the real beauty and strength of women. And a big part of what makes us women is our real, beautiful bodies and each and every curve and crevice that makes us who we are. We should own and celebrate every part of ourselves and not hide or feel ashamed because of what society deems worthy at the moment. So, in this campaign, I celebrate my real women who support the movement that is bb. May we all, more and more, celebrate each other and ourselves.”
The collection is available at Fontana: Waterloo, Ocho Rios, Montego Bay, Mandeville, and Sav-la-Mar
Bella's Beautique
Address: 2 Lineman Road, Kingston
Website: www.bellasbeautique.com
E-mail: shop@bellasbeautique.com
Instagram : @bellasbeautiqueja
