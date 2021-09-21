It's Officially Anne Martin Cosmetics

Anne Martin first introduced Fashion Fair to Jamaica in 1988 at the happening New Kingston Shopping Centre and subsequently spent 26 years at the Mall Plaza where she not only unveiled several other popular brands dedicated to women of colour but listened keenly as her customers weighed the pros and cons of each. There commenced her masterclass. The old adage, when the student is ready the teacher will speak, proved fortuitous. Coupled with the pause presented by the novel coronavirus pandemic, Martin decided that her time had come.

“Having created awareness of and promoting numerous cosmetic brands here in Jamaica, I felt it was time to create my own line. With the in-depth and intimate knowledge of other brands, together with feedback from our clients over the years, we were equipped to create a line, drawing on the strengths and improving on the weaknesses.” she told Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD). Indeed, after a year of back and forth, frustrations, and travel restrictions due to the closing of borders, Martin on Sunday, August 26 launched her eponymous make-up line.

“Top of my list was the perfect foundation,” related Martin. “My customers always complained that the foundations were too cakey. I had to deliver one that would afford light to full coverage but still feel as if the face was devoid of make-up. The ultimate finish is entirely dependent on the correct foundation; the objective of wearing a foundation is to achieve even skin tone. It should be a whisper to the world as opposed to a shout! Our foundation differentiates itself in the marketplace with HD formulas that make it perfect for photographs...Based on feedback, it's mission accomplished,” Martin pointed out.

The make-up line, which is manufactured in Canada, carries cream and liquid foundations, loose powders, a vegan setting spray that contains bamboo extracts, single-pot eyeshadows, matte liquid lipsticks, and make-up brushes.

There's more in the pipeline but for now Martin wants as many women as possible to experience her line and when asked who they're wearing boldly declare: Why, Anne Martin, of course!

Anne Martin

IG: @annemartin_beauty

Contact: 876-960-3134

Email: martex@cwjamaica.com

Location: Shop #8, Mall Plaza, Kingston 10