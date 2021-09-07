Fashion: Loc It!

Hands up, those who remember spending hours as a child sitting on the floor between a loved one's legs as your scalp was oiled and tresses plaited? Getting a well kept protective hairstyle — twists, temporary locs, comb coils or any style that weaves together strands of hair — is a rite of passage for many people of colour.

Decades have passed but hairstylists across the world remain in search of new ways to keep protective hairstyles haute and fab, with faux and passion locs shaping up to be the front-runners in the game. Locs can be found in almost every culture in history, from Germanic tribes to the Dervishes of Islam. Ancient Egyptian pharaohs also wore locs, which appeared on tomb carvings, drawings and other artefacts. Locs are not just a style; the craft is a form of art.

Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD) is sharing some of the chicest locs patterns we couldn't keep our eyes off. From fashion models to musical entertainers, these Rock influencers have upped the fab factor with their take on the leading locs styles.