Much like a lion's mane a man's beard gives a rugged, more testosterone-infused look, creating the appearance of a stronger-looking jawline. The beards of prehistoric men were regarded as a sign of honour; however, as the calendar rolls forward, the focus has shifted to superior products that afford a professional finish.

Observing this shift, as well as the growing demand for beard-care products in Jamaica, management accountant Janique Jackson formulated a collection of products specifically for men's beards. Jackson told Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD) that she started the line to get Jamaican products more streamlined. “I intend to replace imported products with locally made ones that are just as effective. Our beard-care essentials made and packaged locally aim to improve beard growth and appearance by keeping it nourished, clean and smelling great.”

Lather By Geordonna offers a variety of beard-care products including oils, butter and conditioner made from natural ingredients such as coconut, castor oil, sunflower seed, tobacco and vanilla.

The entrepreneur shared that her use of the above listed ingredients stem from research conducted in 2014 whilst experiencing skin complications of her own. “I got a severe allergic reaction from a product I was using to clear acne and hyperpigmentation. I consulted a dermatologist who informed me I had steroid acne. Because of my sensitive skin type, it is hard to find products that work without any side effects, so I decided to make my own soaps and moisturisers with natural ingredients that helped my acne problems,” she revealed.

With a recent nod to sell on Amazon, Jackson looks forward to curating a line of products for all skin types. The roll-out is expected next year.

Her products are currently available in-store at Niche Essential, Shop #3, Orange Plaza, 9 1/2 Courtney Walsh Drive, Kingston 10, and online at www.latherbygeordonna.com.

Lather By Geordonna

Contact number: 1-876-306-4481

Email: latherbygeordonna@gmail.com