More Love For Dad

Newsflash: Men secretly love to be pampered! And even though Father's Day has passed, it's still a prime time to spoil the dad in your life with products that'll have him looking, feeling, and smelling good. He might say he doesn't need a thing, but watch his face crease in a wide and appreciative smile as he opens these gifts, handpicked by Fashionenira Beauty CEO Devarine McLean. The fashion retailer-cum-beauty guru who recently added a section dedicated to the fellas says these bestsellers are sure to please.

Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD) 9 of the best men's gifts (and more!) to stock up for the dad in your life.

Duke Cannon News Anchor Grooming Tonic

Modelled after old-school barber tonics, this formula is built for hard-working men who want to look good without making a big deal about it! It provides a flexible hold for an easy-going style.

Tahari Aqua Wave

Does Dad need a new cologne? If he's into woodsy fragrances, this one's for him.

Magic Razorless Cream Shave Extra-Strength...

...because the best way to get rid of razor bumps is to get rid of the razor! This works in four minutes and keeps hair off for up to four days.

Softee Beard Oil

If his facial hair is looking sketchy it might be time to gift him some beard oil, which will help him grow the thick, full, and healthy beard he always wanted.

ElectriBrite Full Head Clipper

For stray hairs, detailed trimming, and sideburn touch-ups, get him the ElectriBrite Full Head Clipper.

The Nobleman Deodorant Wipes

He'll be able to freshen up on the go with these fresh-scented wipes.

DAX Wave and Groom

This hairdress will have his natural wave pattern on fleek.

BOD Black Body Spray

Even if he's into body sprays, this rich blended spray may just change his mind. It's a smooth, potent and smokin' hot mix of crisp verbena, highlighted by wild bergamot and a bright citrus zest accord.

Shea Moisture Bald Head Moisturizer

If your dad's a baldie he'll appreciate this. Blended with tea tree oil and organic shea butter, this men's moisturiser leaves a residue-free shine.