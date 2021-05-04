PART 1: Because Spas Are Made For Moms — Adam & Eve 'Spa-ritual Spa-ckages'

If you still haven't booked a TLC session for mum this Sunday, Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD) will save you the trouble of frantic last-minute Googling. And as 2021 continues to throw curve balls we figured why not switch up the usual Mother's Day gifts and replace them with the latest trends in beauty? Here's a list of treatments at top spa Adam & Eve — the brainchild of creative genius and momtrepreneur Kimisha Walker — that'll have your mom, friend, or sister looking snatched and feeling fine.

Ask mom to invite her friends, and watch them turn the experience into a fun spa party!

Ultrasonic Cavitation

Ultrasonic cavitation is a body contouring treatment that is used to eliminate fat cells under the skin. This technique is a safer alternative to surgical procedures like liposuction. The treatment utilises ultrasonic radio waves to break apart fat cells, which are then absorbed into your body by your lymphatic system. Ultrasonic cavitation is different from similar treatments, like ultrasound liposuction, because it doesn't require any incisions. Mom will be able to continue her treatment at home with a personal ultrasonic non-surgical, face and body contouring kit. This means recovery is easier and a faster, so she will get back to being a mom in no time.

Cavitation recommended treatments target the tummy, buttocks, back, arm, thighs, and work towards diminishing cellulite and loose skin, while helping to lose inches. Before treatment begins, a consultation is done, and the client is measured so progress can be tracked during each update. A minimum of 10 sessions is required to obtain the best results.

Laser Therapy

Laser therapy stimulates collagen development within the skin, hence reducing the appearance of stretch marks. The result? Skin that looks more radiant and youthful. Best of all, the procedure is non-invasive, with no incisions and little to no downtime.

Cupping Massage

Cupping therapy is a prehistoric form of unconventional medicine in which a therapist puts special cups on the skin to create suction. Moms get it for many purposes, including to help with pain and inflammation, to increase blood circulation, as a means of relaxation, or as a type of deep-tissue reflexology to get rid of the knots caused by those stressful mommy days.

Book mom's appointment or purchase her spa-ritual spa-ckages on Jamaica's first fully integrated spa e-commerce website www.adamandevedayspaja.com. With the click of a button mom will instantly receive her e-gift certificate directly to her e-mail right on time for Mother's Day. You can create your custom packages and complete payment within minutes without the hassle.

