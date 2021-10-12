Fashion: Nardanaé Beauty gets lippie

For years, make-up artists (MUAs) existed wholly behind the scenes of the beauty industry. But thanks to social media, this generation's infatuation with MUAs, has brought them into the limelight. And with that recognition, many are using their years of experience to launch their own make-up brands.

If you're au fait with the local beauty industry, then chances are you're familiar with professional make-up artist Narda Lawful-Simpson's résumé. She has worked as lead MUA for several issues of Buzzz Caribbean Lifestyle Magazine, not to mention acting as MUA to recognisable faces like Lila Ike, Talia Soares and Dahlia Harris. And yet none of that fully validated the woman — who initially trained at HEART Trust/NTA before going on to learn from late international master educator Buntricia Bastian. Well, until now.

With 10 years in the game, Lawful-Simpson has decided to put her name on beauty products. Nardanaé Beauty isn't just another flash-in-the-pan launch. It is the culmination of all Lawful-Simpson has learned over her career trajectory. Since its launch in February, the brand has offered a diverse line-up of lip products as well as on-trend liquid illuminators.

“Our line was built on the pillar of empowering women... boosting their confidence inside out. I launched this arm of my business at a time when I felt I needed a fresh start and had begun to focus on affirmations,” Lawful-Simpson told Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD).

And the product names certainly mirror this. There's a pinky-nude gloss called 'Boss Babe Energy' while the deep pink shade goes by 'Goal Getter'. The liquid matte lippies follow suit with names like 'I've Got This' and 'Be You'. Most shades — whether glossy or matte — pair perfectly with 'Unafraid', a waterproof dark brown lip liner.

Try the signature Lip S.L.A.Y technique to guarantee moisturised, long-wearing application:

SMOOTH

Infuse your lips with moisture & hydration using the Strawberry Sorbet Lip Balm. Blot excess with a facial tissue.

LINE

For many people, lip liner can seem like an unnecessary extra step, but it's actually imperative for a bullet-proof application. Start by outlining your lips with the brand's soft-matte, waterproof lip liner. This not only helps create a desired lip shape but also acts as a base for your lip colour.

APPLY

Apply your choice of moisture-infused matte liquid lipstick!

Nardanaé Beauty ships worldwide. Islandwide delivery is also available.

