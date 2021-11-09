Orange Nail Trend

Orange Nail TrendTuesday, November 09, 2021
Typically, women choose their nail colour in a hurried search at the salon. Not today, though. Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD) has selected on your behalf, one of the season's hottest nail colour trends: Orange. The optimistic shade is an instant serotonin booster, vibrant enough to banish the blues away. And St Thomas-based nail technician Takay Reid Facey concurs. “An orange mani is very on-trend; it's the colour of choice whenever you want to stand out from the crowd,” she explains.
While classic shades like white and nude will never go out of style, why not try something fun on your nails this season?
Nailz By Takay
IG: @nailzbytakay
Telephone: (876) 513-6722
Let's Go 'Coral'-ing
A solid — but far from boring — set is perfect for the traditionalists among us.
Sophisticated Sorbet
This set is the perfect fusion of all the latest trends: Orange polish, textured nail art, and free-hand designs.
SunnyD
These tangerine nails are stunning, and the line-work and ombré design on the ring finger take it to a whole 'nother level!
Orange You Glad
Nail technician Takay Reid Facey showcases her range with this mixed-technique set! She used Studio Pro Acrylic Powder 034 to achieve the look.
Fire It Up!
Heat things up with a white set featuring orange and yellow details.
