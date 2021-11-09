Orange Eyeshadow Trend

Looking for new eye make-up looks? We've been obsessed with orange eyeshadow lately. We get it. The fiery hue is an attention-grabbing colour — and for most people, it is one of those shades in your favourite palette that never hits pan. Don't let intimidation stop you from enjoying the trend. Orange eyeshadow is surprisingly versatile and works well on all skin tones.

To help you have fun with this hue, Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD) has a rustic eyeshadow look from Jamaican-born, Japan-based YouTuber and beauty influencer Savannah Sylver. Known for her excellent use of colour and her refusal to play it safe, Sylver is the perfect person to help you ease into the orange make-up trend.

Savannah Sylver

IG: @savannahsylver

YouTube: @savannahsylver

Juvia's Place products used:

•I Prep I Prime Eyeshadow

Primer — Shade 2

•Bronzed Rustic Eyeshadow

Palette

•I Am Magic Velvety Matte

Foundation — Lagos

•Bronzed Duo Bronzer — Dark

•I Am Magic Concealer —

J13 & J4

•I Am Magic Loose Setting

Powder — Kalahari & Namib

•The Saharan Blush Palette

Vol 1

•Bronzed Lip Liner — Brownie

•Bronzed Liquid Lipstick —

Bronzed Maple