Orange Eyeshadow Trend

Orange Eyeshadow TrendTuesday, November 09, 2021
|
Looking for new eye make-up looks? We've been obsessed with orange eyeshadow lately. We get it. The fiery hue is an attention-grabbing colour — and for most people, it is one of those shades in your favourite palette that never hits pan. Don't let intimidation stop you from enjoying the trend. Orange eyeshadow is surprisingly versatile and works well on all skin tones.
To help you have fun with this hue, Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD) has a rustic eyeshadow look from Jamaican-born, Japan-based YouTuber and beauty influencer Savannah Sylver. Known for her excellent use of colour and her refusal to play it safe, Sylver is the perfect person to help you ease into the orange make-up trend.
Savannah Sylver
IG: @savannahsylver
YouTube: @savannahsylver
Juvia's Place products used:
•I Prep I Prime Eyeshadow
Primer — Shade 2
•Bronzed Rustic Eyeshadow
Palette
•I Am Magic Velvety Matte
Foundation — Lagos
•Bronzed Duo Bronzer — Dark
•I Am Magic Concealer —
J13 & J4
•I Am Magic Loose Setting
Powder — Kalahari & Namib
•The Saharan Blush Palette
Vol 1
•Bronzed Lip Liner — Brownie
•Bronzed Liquid Lipstick —
Bronzed Maple
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy