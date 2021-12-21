Our Focus Today: Adam

True story: Men have over the last two decades realised the benefits of the spa experience. In fact, gentlemen now account for a full 25 per cent of our guests. What's driving the demand? Apart from great customer experience provided at Adam and Eve Day Spa, men are becoming increasingly aware of the health and wellness benefits that spa treatments afford them when overworked, overwhelmed and tired.

Of course, men also want to look their best too!

Adam & Eve Day Spa offers a suite of services ostensibly for Adam like “King for the Day”, “A Father's Journey” and “Pamper the King”. Here are a few gent faves that you might wish to consider:

Hotstone Massage

Dubbed “the ultimate male escape”, this ultra-relaxing option is designed to melt away muscle tension. The full body massage that employs heated Basalt stones is a full 60 minutes and costs $14,500. The stones target specific areas of concern, including the neck, lower back and/or shoulders, but the experience doesn't end there it also includes a scalp massage.

“Following the service, men report that they have a deeper understanding of self-care and how to get the most out of the spa experience, not to mention a clearer picture of what goes into a daily wellness routine and the benefits of the various skin, hair and body products. We have a lot of male guests who not only return for this massage, but for our Gentlemen's Facial (50 mins/$11,500) as well. They appreciate the entire experience we provide,” shares Adam and Eve co-principal Kimisha Walker.

Gentlemen's Facial

Recommended for sensitive and acne-prone skin types, this facial purifies and decongests even the most problematic areas. It leaves the skin soft and soothed with a brighter and more radiant-looking complexion. It's also recommended for ingrown hair bumps.

Although men at Adam and Eve Day Spa mostly seek out massages, facial, barber, waxing services and pedicures those in the know are secretly raving about our Rainforest Water Collection. It begins with a deep exfoliation using Coffee infused Sugar Scrub (30 mins/$9,500) that helps to awaken the skin and open the pores to receive a Thermal Body Mud Mask 45 minutes/$10,500) to draw out impurities. Next, a relaxing Full Body Water Massage experience (45 minutes/$16,000) infused with botanical aromatic oils, done simultaneously with a therapist concentrating on all nerve endings in the feet and back. The experience concludes with a warm basalt stone, leaving the guest feeling completely refreshed and in a state of Zen.

Deep Tissue Massage

Therapists use their hands, elbows and forearms to restore peak performance (60 mins/$10,700) massage oils designed specifically for techniques including effleurage, deep palm kneading, trigger point release and gentle stretching to optimise relaxation. This treatment relieves pain and eliminates toxins.

Male spa guests tend to report higher levels of stress and physical activity, so they're beyond thankful for the way this service melts away tension and soothes sore muscles.

At long last, male grooming barber/nails and males are going well, hand-in-hand and liquor-loving gents are particularly big fans of this male grooming barber/manipedi experience, which allows them to savour a Johnnie Walker while getting impeccably groomed (120 mins/$8,500 with complimentary beverages). The service begins with a gentle exfoliation of the hands and feet, along with an acupressure massage to alleviate tension. A nourishing foot wrap is next, for hydration and a trimming and buffing of the nails and a groomed to perfection hair suave design completes the treatment. Men we invite you to come and enjoy an experience like no other at a spa designed to relax and pamper you and give you a menu tailored to suit your needs, don't delay pampering you. You deserve to be taken care. Come unwind and chill with #TeamAdamandEveDaySpa. Also don't forget to treat the special lady in your life this Christmas and beyond!

We are looking forward to serving you soon at Adam and Eve Day Spa and Salon 56 Old Hope Road, Kingston 5. Call 876-754-6018 0r WhatsApp 876-567-2142 or email frontdesk@adamandspa.net or visit our website www.adamandevedayspaja.com or DM us @adamnevespa