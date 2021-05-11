PART 2: Because Spas Are Made For Moms – Adam & Eve 'Spa-ritual Spa-ckages'

Mother's Day has passed, but the pampering continues.

Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD) has declared the month of May a time for moms to overindulge. And we're helping you make it a reality for your mom, with a list of top treatments from Adam & Eve Day Spa. Co-owner Kimisha Walker — who's also a mother of three — reveals her faves.

Hydro Jet & Oxygen Facial

A hydro jet facial uses jet technology for in-depth cleansing by exfoliating dead skin cells and impurities while infusing saline and oxygen deep into the dermis of the skin leaving it hydrated and feeling reinvigorated. The are no needles involved, there is no pain, no downtime and it will have mom's skin feeling cool and relaxed. This a great choice for hyperpigmentation and dark spots caused by pregnancy.

Jelly Pedicure

A jelly pedi is perfect for moms who are on their feet for long periods. Natural ingredients creates a soft, translucent, fluffy jelly that melts all of your daily stress away. It is also available in a variety of scents and colours. Some of these options and their benefits are listed below:

Milk & Honey: Skin milk is rich in vitamins that offer anti-aging benefits, and honey helps in revitalising skin cells and removes fine wrinkles. This milk & honey jelly pedicure encourages visibly smoother, firmer feet leaving them feeling soft and renewed.

A Detox Activated Charcoal jelly pedicure removes impurities from the skin and body, nourishes skin cells, and helps with lymphatic flow and circulation. Activated charcoal is also great for absorbing odors leaving feet especially clean and fresh.

Jamaica Cannabis: The signature Jamaica Cannabis jelly pedicure has stress-reducing, pain-relieving, and soothing properties and can help in decreasing inflammation, minor aches and pains. Several moms have stated that it improves their mood and serenity while helping with both short-term and chronic pain.

Hydrotherapy Mineral Soak

A hydrotherapy mineral soak is the perfect balance between wellness and relaxation. Indulge in amazing herbs and exfoliate, detox, and revitalise in a serene ambiance, with tranquil nature, refreshing not only the body but also the mind and senses.

Wart removal

Warts are unsightly lesions that attach to the epidermis. They are normally found on the face, neck, back, chest, and other areas of the body. Come in for a consultation and schedule an appointment to have them safely zapped away.

Adam & Eve 'Spa-ritual Spa-ckages'

The Adam & Eve Spa-ritual Spa-ckages offer an at-home experience like no other.

Take the bath experience to a whole new level with bath bombs in gorgeous colours and intoxicating scents. The bombs are filled with herbal goodness, perfect for a relaxing spa day at home. Follow up with the lemongrass, coffee, butt naked or vanilla bean body scrubs — then seal in the glow with the body oil.

