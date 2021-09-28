Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD) spotlights the 'fro today. The natural hairdo that became a metaphor for rebellion, pride and empowerment during the civil rights/Black Power movement of the 60s/70s. The voluminous aesthetic of the hairstyle was embraced by many who eagerly replaced the hot iron for the afro pick. Indeed, decades later, we still remember the full-circle 'fro of then US activist Angela Davis.

In the United Kingdom, American singer and actress Marsha Hunt hit a whole new level of ferocity as she rocked her fro in the long-running musical Hair. Hunt made history with her afro as the first black woman to cover the UK's fashion glossy , Queen , and appeared on the cover of British Vogue in 1969.

The afro was equally popular in Jamaica, championed in the '70s by no less a person than Beverley-Anderson Manley, the influential, women's rights advocate and wife of then Prime Minister Michael Manley. The afro would 'accidentally' re-emerge and cause a major frisson in 2017 when Miss Universe second runner-up Davina Bennett became the first beauty queen to place in the top three with an afro. Indeed, Bennett's 'fro resonated with many and has helped her to launch a modelling career that includes with natural hair brands such as Shea Moisture.

Bennett has continued not only to show off her fab choice of hairstyle but shares tips with TSD readers on keeping her hair in tip-top condition.

“My afro journey started in 2016 when I decided to do the big chop. I later went on to enter the Miss Universe competition with my afro as a representation for women with natural hair around the world. Having placed as Miss Universe 2nd runner-up in 2017, I became the first woman to make it into the top three with an afro. The standard of beauty has shifted in pageants across the world ever since and women are embracing their natural afros like never before,” she informs.

The afro requires high maintenance-

1. Properly shampoo your afro at least once a week.

2. Choose a conditioner designed for thick and curly hair because this will help with the detangling process.

3. Water is your friend.

4. Moisturise, moisturise, moisturise!

5. Wrap your hair at night or use a silk bonnet that prevents friction on the hair.

Plus, entrepreneur and University of the West Indies graduate Drezel Simmonds was a standout amongst her peers at her graduation last year, opting for a full-circle afro instead of the now traditional tresses for graduation photos. Simmonds told TSD, “Healthy hair is not Amazon Prime ; it doesn't happen overnight. Be patient, trim your ends often and do protective hairstyles that require minimal tension.”

TSD shares more tips on 'fro care.

1. Keep it moisturised

Dry hair is the cause of most hair problems. It can be frustrating when it seems like our hair absorbs anything put in within 5 minutes. Your main focus should be finding ways to keep moisture in, which include oils, conditioners and good practices.

2. Protective styling

We all know natural hair is beautiful and we can be tempted to wear it out all the time. Depending on your climate and how well you take care of your hair, this could be a bad thing. We recommend finding protective styles that look good so can be worn out and do the job.

3. Massaging with oils

Massaging the scalp can help restore hair growth and can be used in conjunction with hair oils and masks. This stimulates the scalp and can improve hair thickness. Taking the time to massage your scalp each day can also help you relieve stress and tension.