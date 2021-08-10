Siblings Duane and Teasea Bennett, who operate local brand Rêve Jewellery & Accessories, have now added Rêve Lifestyle, a collection of chemical-free beauty products.

The home-made products were created by sister Teasea to fulfil her need for all-natural, non-medicated skincare. The result? A collection of body butter, massage oils, perfumes and deodorants made from shea butter and pure Jamaican black castor oil. The hair and skincare line has already amassed a loyal following of its own with the signature ReggaeShea Moisturiser — a super-rich blend of white shea butter, sweet almond and coconut oil — being the top seller.

The success of the shea blends has mushroomed into even more products. There's a new line of perfume oils and a massage oil that can be used on the face, hair and body. With positive feedback pouring in Teasea says, “It was an easy decision to share the products through our showroom at Rêve Jewellery, Devon House.”

With natural deodorants, a new body butter blend called Carnival and the tropical scented ReggaeShea perfume oil, Rêve Lifestyle has you covered.

Rêve Jewellery-Lifestyle Rêve

Shop #3, Devon House

E-mail: revejewellery2006@gmail.com

IG: @revejewellery

Website: revejewellery.com