Skincare #Shelfie w/ Kadeem Baker

It's no secret that Beauty Journal Spacare Ltd principal Kadeem Baker is a beauty junkie, and she's created a product line to prove it! But when it comes to her skincare stash, she doesn't discriminate; she uses what works for her, no matter the brand or cost. Armed with the momentum of her participation in the Jamaica Observer Beauty & Wellness Summit , Baker dials it back for Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD) as she shares a peek at what she keeps stocked on her vanity and shower niche.

Cerave Foaming Facial Cleanser

This gel-based facial cleanser is an effective, yet gentle, way to cleanse my acne-prone skin.

The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA

I use this to lock in the serums I use on my face. It gives me that added moisture, and it's pretty inexpensive.

Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion

This is my go-to. I've been using it for years. I also love the Nivea Essentially Enriched Body Lotion, but this one does the job as well, and I appreciate that it is fragrance-free.

EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Face Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 46

This does a great job of protecting my skin from the sun, and it works well for black girls because it doesn't leave a white cast on the skin. It is also great for my acne-prone skin, because the formula contains niacinamide — a form of Vitamin B3 that reduces the appearance of skin blemishes.

Beauty Journal Spa Care Coffee Brown Sugar Body Scrub

While I use the entire line of Beauty Journal Spa Care body scrubs, I love that the coffee one has anti-cellulite properties. Plus the formula, which I created myself, is actually moisturising because it has sesame seed oil and aloe vera extracts.