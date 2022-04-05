Skincare #Shelfie w/ Kadeem Baker

Skincare #Shelfie w/ Kadeem BakerTuesday, April 05, 2022
It's no secret that Beauty Journal Spacare Ltd principal Kadeem Baker is a beauty junkie, and she's created a product line to prove it! But when it comes to her skincare stash, she doesn't discriminate; she uses what works for her, no matter the brand or cost. Armed with the momentum of her participation in the Jamaica Observer Beauty & Wellness Summit , Baker dials it back for Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD) as she shares a peek at what she keeps stocked on her vanity and shower niche.
Cerave Foaming Facial Cleanser
This gel-based facial cleanser is an effective, yet gentle, way to cleanse my acne-prone skin.
The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA
I use this to lock in the serums I use on my face. It gives me that added moisture, and it's pretty inexpensive.
Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion
This is my go-to. I've been using it for years. I also love the Nivea Essentially Enriched Body Lotion, but this one does the job as well, and I appreciate that it is fragrance-free.
EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Face Sunscreen Broad-Spectrum SPF 46
This does a great job of protecting my skin from the sun, and it works well for black girls because it doesn't leave a white cast on the skin. It is also great for my acne-prone skin, because the formula contains niacinamide — a form of Vitamin B3 that reduces the appearance of skin blemishes.
Beauty Journal Spa Care Coffee Brown Sugar Body Scrub
While I use the entire line of Beauty Journal Spa Care body scrubs, I love that the coffee one has anti-cellulite properties. Plus the formula, which I created myself, is actually moisturising because it has sesame seed oil and aloe vera extracts.
