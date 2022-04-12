Skincare #Shelfie w/ Gabrielle Waite

Skincare #Shelfie w/ Gabrielle WaiteTuesday, April 12, 2022
Years of fascination with skincare, and several beauty routine mishaps, have helped Gabby Glam Co CEO Gabrielle Waite perfect a facial routine that works.
“Skincare has been something that I've been into since I was a little girl,” Waite tells Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD). “My mom was a make-up artist, so I grew up watching her. I really got into skincare in 2017, when I became a professional make-up artist, because I then understood the importance of having a naturally clean canvas.”
Waite fortunately hasn't had many skin issues. “I'd say I have a pretty simple skincare routine that consists of a cleanser, toner, serum, moisturiser, sunblock, and lip emollient, she explained.
Photos: Arianne YoungSang
Step 1: Cleanser
I use the aJjiva Makeup Remover and Facial Cleanser for this step. The formula contains licorice root, rosehip, and green tea extracts and is perfect for my combination skin.
Step 2: Toner
I follow with the aJjiva Normal Combination Toner, which is the second step of the “Face It” Series. Let's be real, I only do this step at night. This toner is formulated with green tea, guava and cucumber extracts that instantly give a refreshing feel to my skin.
Step 3: Serum
This third step is probably one of my favorite steps to do at night time. The aJjiva Facial Serum w/Hyaluronic Acid is anti-aging, plumping, and offers hydrating support with the hyaluronic acids it contains. Did I mention it has a citrus scent that smells super-yummy?
Step 4: Moisturiser
My fourth step involves my absolute favourite water-based moisturiser that works for all skin types. As a make-up artist, it's also a must-have in my make-up kit. It's the Embryolisse Les Hydrants - Lait-Crème Fluide. This step I do morning and night. It hydrates my skin without it being or looking oily or shiny. I LOVE IT!
Step 5: Sunblock
The fifth step I only do in the morning. It's with my Neutrogena Age Shield Face Oil-free Sunscreen with broad-spectrum SPF 70. I only use a pea-sized amount and apply it all over my face and neck. I'm all about maintaining the youthfulness of my skin so this is definitely a must before I go through the door in the mornings.
Step 6: Lip Gloss
Of course, my Gabby Glam Lipgloss is a MUST in my skincare routine. My lips need hydration and moisture too. This lip gloss is vegan, cruelty-free, super hydrating, and moisturising without feeling heavy on the lips. I alternate between the three shades in the collection “Celeste”, “Faith” and “Blessed” depending on my mood. Did I mention, it's a Jamaican-owned brand?
