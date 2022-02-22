Smoking-Hot!Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Love is still in the air! Yes, Valentine's Day has just passed but the opportunity to conjure up new romantic make-up looks never dies. Let your lips do the talking with the help of Gaelle Cosmetics' Smokin Hot-Pack V-day collection. The four pigmented semi-matte lip shades notably, Red Wine, Brandy, Cabernet & Rosé complement most skin hues.
So, whether you are, like us, celebrating love all month long or simply in the mood for fab, pucker up with Gaelle's gorgeous lip shades. As Gaelle principal Safyie Jean-Pierre says, “Adding a bold lipstick that gives a fierce yet subtle effect is priceless.”
Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD) concurs!
Use code 'pack' online to receive 20% off.
Gaelle Cosmetics
Shop online at: www.gaellecosmetics.com
IG/TikTok: @gaellecosmetics
Cell: 876-217-1918
Tel: 310-625-3617
Available in stores at Monarch and Fontana pharmacies.
CREDIT
Model: Mia Nicole
