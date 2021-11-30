Spa Date, anyone?

Are you on the hunt for a way to de-stress with your significant other? Then it might be time to take a break from your hectic routine and focus on yourselves for a few hours. There's nothing more relaxing than spending time together in an environment guaranteed to pamper you, with massages infused with essential oils, scented candles to create a serene ambiance, or dozing off in a rose petal mineral enriched bath.

Intimate experiences to be enjoyed by any couple

If you've never tried a “couple's massage or spa day” you're missing out on an intimate and rewarding experience. Whatever the occasion, Christmas, birthday, anniversary, Valentine's Day celebrations or just because. Surprise your significant other with a gift certificate packaged from the heart.

Adam & Eve Day Spa is a favourite spa oasis for romantic getaways. Our luxurious day spa is situated in a 10,000 sq ft of spa pampering temple to de-stress and awaken the senses and in this case ignite the flame. We offer a variety of couples' treatments, luxurious amenities, quality products, coupled with warm experienced staff will make us the perfect day spa to indulge for a couple spa experience like no other. Anniversaries are a great reason to give a gift that relaxes both of you and encourages deeper bonding. Use our online booking to peruse our suite of services offered for couples at www.adamandevedayspaja.com

But, what can you expect when you visit us for couple's spa day?

Our most popular duet treatment is our Adam & Eve Signature Couple's Massage, where you and your partner enjoy a warm basalt massage at the same time. We even offer massage treatments for expecting parents, with a tailored pregnancy massage.

Engaging in a couple's massage session allows for deeper relaxation, with both parties equally enjoying the experience. Offering a high degree of intimacy, couples massage sessions are perfect for new couples wanting to form a deeper bond, as well as mature couples wanting to reconnect with each other and disconnect from their normal routine.

A couple's spa day isn't exclusively for intimate couples, but is perfect for any duo wanting to indulge and unwind together.

Our couple's custom facial: This romantic experience is the perfect gift of love, this customised “mini treatment” quickly targets and solves your top skin concern, whether it be tired eyes or stubborn breakouts. A custom facial for your skin type and skincare concerns balances, nourishes, and protects your face.

We recommend you try our Romantic Journey to Eden 2 package that offers a signature massage, island facial, coffee manicure and pedicure a custom package your partner will love.

Soak in a hydrotherapy mineral-enriched hot bath

There's nothing more romantic than soaking in a hot bath for two, a relaxing hot bath will do the trick. It'll allow you to reconnect and unwind together. Adam & Eve will help to set the mood, with spa essentials salts, oils, add some rose petals, then light a few candles, turn on some relaxing music, dim the lights and invite you to indulge together and let's not forget to pour two glasses of wine and close your eyes.

Remember to make your appointment online, select and customise any of our service offerings to suit your needs at www.adamandevedayspaja.com or purchase electronic gift certificates as gifts. We are looking forward to pampering you very soon.