Overcoming The Wax Scare!

Your first waxing experience can be nerve-wracking. You're not sure exactly what to expect after you've made your appointment. What should you do before you bare it all on the wax table? Adam and Eve has great news: You aren't alone and your most embarrassing questions are actually the most frequently asked.

Does waxing hurt?

Everyone's threshold of pain is different. You may experience slight discomfort during your first waxing experience; the pain, however, subsides in a matter of seconds and even gets painless with consistent treatments.

When is the right time to wax after an appointment?

We recommend waxing every three weeks. Your hair should be at least ¼ - ½-inch long so it's easier for removal.

Should I shave before?

Do not shave or trim the wax area before appointment, you risk the hair being too short, which can also lead to ingrown hair, which is painful and can cause hair bumps and spots.

I'm afraid of scrutiny.

No one is judging your vulva, we are here to make down there look and feel great. Also, there's no such thing as being too hairy. At Adam and Eve Day Spa, we are professionals and won't let you feel uncomfortable.

What are some treatments recommended before or after a wax?

Body Scrubs — benefits of exfoliation before waxing include:

Less pain: Light exfoliation removes dead skin, by cleaning the surface of the skin, minimising the pain that is inherent in all waxing methods. We recommend that you book two to three days before waxing; exfoliation helps wax grab hair and not skin.

What is a vaginal facial?

This is a facial for the vaginal area. A vajacial is recommended with most return appointments; it treats ingrown hairs, removes dead skin cells, smooths bumps around the bikini lines, prevents acne, helps with hyperpigmentation, all to maintain healthy, hydrated skin in the vaginal area. It would normally include a cleanse, exfoliation, ingrown extraction, serum and masque, also peels and high-frequency sessions are done by consultation.

Do men wax too?

Absolutely! Long gone are the times when it was deemed that the spa was the sole domain of women. Men are stepping out more and confidently taking advantage of all services provided, including hair removal.

Adam and Eve Day Spa is a full-service day spa catering for both males and females. Some areas requested most for waxing are:

• Chest

• Eyebrow

• Manzilian

• Brazilian or Bikini

• Underarm

• Full Leg

• Back

• Facial Hair