Tiffany's Beauty Tips

Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD) tapped Sagicor financial advisor and make-up artist Tiffany Lawson (@cakefaceshawty_) to spill the tea on her go-to make-up products, plus tips and tricks on how to use them. “Everyone knows I love a good beat face, but there is nothing cute about make-up melting, running, and sticking to your face,” shared Lawson. She admits wearing make-up these days — what with the days still warm and masks still mandatory — can be tricky, but says once you keep it simple and set it well, you can have a flawless face that lasts all day.

After the year we've had, we're pretty sure everyone's excited to dust off their make-up kits.

And, from the looks of our social media feeds, we're not alone. Instagram and TikTok are both awash with influencers serving up flawless skin, the bushy-brow trend, a little lash action, and juicy lips. Women seem eager to have fun with make-up again!

Barefaced-but-better make-up is the effortless look we've been chasing for years. Learn how to do “no make-up” make-up, barely-there minimalist ...Ahead, six products to help you achieve Lawson's dialled-back glam.