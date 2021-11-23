Vamp It Up!

Nothing beats the power of a bold, dark lip! Whether you call it eggplant, bordeaux, or mahogany, the rich hue is not only runway-approved but is a great way to vamp up your everyday make-up look. To be honest, the trend makes a seasonal return each year as women search for new shades guaranteed to make their pout pop. To get inspired, take a look at British-Jamaican actress Jodie Turner-Smith's coveted vampy look, and scan through some of Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD) favourite dark lippies, in satin, matte and glossy ranges.