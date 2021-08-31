What's The Colour?

We've all been there before — lusting for louder locks by jumping in on the dip-dye hair colour trend or adding bleached tracks to express our sense of style.

Your hair colour and skin tone have a dramatic effect on your overall look. This is why colour temperature is important when choosing a wig or dye colour. What's colour temperature? It's a term that simply refers to the cool or warm tone that a colour gives off. The key to selecting colours to complement your skin tone is remembering that you don't just have to stick to one colour. Feel free to play within the colour range in your temperature!

Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD) is highlighting some of the hair colour trends from blonde pixie cuts to fabulous blue HD lace tresses that are quite the rage.

Tips for colouring your hair:

1. Pick the right shampoo

Whilst some regular shampoos can wash away your colour and accelerate colour fade, formulas like TRESemmé Colour Revitalise with advanced colour vibrancy technology help to keep your pastel, vivid or metallic shades looking beautiful and vibrant.

2. Consider your hair texture

Hair texture matters just as much when dying your hair as it does when cutting it. If your hair is frizzy or curly, pick a colour that's warm (golden, copper, bronze), but a little lighter than your natural hair colour; if your hair is fine and straight, choose cooler shades (champagne, beige) that are slightly darker than your natural colour.

Tips for selecting the best-coloured wigs that work for you:

1. Check the colour of the wig in natural light

Have you ever noticed how hair colour looks different depending on the lighting? This is because colour is the effect of light reflecting off pigment. A wig outside under natural light will appear brighter with more contrast than the same wig in indoor lighting.

2. Select a wig that will convince your admirers

The whole idea of wearing coloured-hair wigs and keeping them on the classy side is that you want to make them look as much like your hair as possible. Choosing a wig that is coloured and has too much of a one-dimensional colour and no black coloured roots will make the wig look, dare we suggest, a lot less fab.