From foundation to eyeshadow, make-up artiste Pat McGrath has infused her premier artistry into an array of make-up products for her brand Pat McGrath Labs. And while the brand has been on shelves since 2015, there is one category she had yet to touch: blusher. Until now, that is. After receiving countless requests, the celebrated, British-born editorial and runway make-up artist, who is of Jamaican heritage, unveiled her Skin Fetish: Divine Blush Collection right in time for summer.

Layerable and luxurious, it's safe to say the nine-shade collection is a work of art — both in terms of the packaging and formula.

The ultra-fine powder formula creates a feather-light, long-wearing flush of colour in demi-matte and satin finishes. All nine shades build effortlessly — from sheer to subversive, bare to bold — ensuring a wondrous wash of customisable colour tailored to different skin tones and types. Embossed with radiant roses, the new collection begs the question: Who makes you blush?

Born in London to a single mother, a first-generation Jamaican immigrant, McGrath's journey to becoming a make-up mogul began in the 1980s, when she found herself immersed in the city's thriving nightlife. It was here that she met some of the figures who would be key collaborators throughout her life, including [then] stylist Edward Enninful who kick-started her career by naming her beauty director at i-D magazine.

In the decades since, McGrath has become famous for her avant-garde runway make-up looks and experimental approach to editorial beauty, with the work she executed for John Galliano's Dior couture shows during the late 1990s and 2000s remaining among the most-referenced of all time. Her brand, since its launch over five years ago, has been tipped by many as one of the most inclusive luxury make-up brands. The collection is now rounded with the addition of blushes.

