Who's Pressed?

With the business of fast fashion and one-night-only hairstyles now par for the course, the manicure is the latest beauty trend to move into the post-pandemic era.

Enter: Press-on nails, nail solutions that have swept the world, and are now all the rage on The Rock.

Once considered a bastion of the unrefined, press-ons have now been afforded a measure of acceptability, thanks to modern technology that has officially replaced the bulky Chiclets-like plastic squares. Now the fab and fun crowd have nails covered with press-ons in all shapes, designs, and lengths, thanks in large part Kay Smith's Salon Bouje. The brand is a leader in customised press-on nails in Jamaica.

Salon Bouje celebrated its first birthday on July 10, as Smith pushed new designs for summer. Previously, it was hard to find anything but a French-manicured look while shopping for press-ons, but Smith has expanded the options to include almond, stiletto, and coffin styles in almost every imaginable colour and design.

Not only are they cheaper, easier, and faster to apply, but Salon Bouje nails have so far tricked many curious eyes into thinking they're “real!”

We must admit that many still love visiting the salon for a 'regular' mani. But, for nails that last without chipping or flaking or requiring the precision of nail technician art? Yeah, it's press-on nails all the way.

To help you find your new favourite set we've rounded up some standout sets worth trying this summer and beyond.

