Fashion: #GretaGirl

Fashion: #GretaGirlTuesday, April 06, 2021
|
News flash! You do not have to be a celebrity to wear Greta Constantine. You just have to want to feel like one.
And, what better way to lift the spirits than in these fancy-schmancy creations by design duo Kirk Pickersgill and Stephen Wong.
The Fall 2021 Ready-to-Wear collection — infused with black, green, and gold — is a nod to the duo's Jamaican heritage. Timely, too, as the brand celebrates its 15th anniversary. Ballgowns and other timeless styles like asymmetrical cuts remain, even as the designers double down on the flowing trains and structured silhouettes that have become signatures of the brand.
The new #GretaGirl sports ruffled minis and stylish separates all in the island's native colours. Tuesday Style Fashion (TSF) suggests that you follow “faashion” and add your faves to your Pinterest inspo board for a post-lockdown celebration. Or, channel your inner diva and get dressed up for a virtual birthday party, baby shower, or brunch.
See more from Greta on Page 2 The Style Issue this Thursday.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy