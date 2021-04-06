Fashion: #GretaGirl

News flash! You do not have to be a celebrity to wear Greta Constantine. You just have to want to feel like one.

And, what better way to lift the spirits than in these fancy-schmancy creations by design duo Kirk Pickersgill and Stephen Wong.

The Fall 2021 Ready-to-Wear collection — infused with black, green, and gold — is a nod to the duo's Jamaican heritage. Timely, too, as the brand celebrates its 15th anniversary. Ballgowns and other timeless styles like asymmetrical cuts remain, even as the designers double down on the flowing trains and structured silhouettes that have become signatures of the brand.

The new #GretaGirl sports ruffled minis and stylish separates all in the island's native colours. Tuesday Style Fashion (TSF) suggests that you follow “faashion” and add your faves to your Pinterest inspo board for a post-lockdown celebration. Or, channel your inner diva and get dressed up for a virtual birthday party, baby shower, or brunch.

See more from Greta on Page 2 The Style Issue this Thursday.