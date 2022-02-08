TreatYo'self to new lingerie

One thing is for sure: We have love on the brain after seeing Savage x Fenty's new Valentine's Day collection!

That's right, the season of love is knocking and fashion and beauty mogul Rihanna is answering the call. The Barbadian pop star-cum-entrepreneur debuted her annual Savage x Fenty label's Valentine's Day Collection on January 26, and it has everything you need to turn up the heat on V-Day!

We're talking ribbons, bows, and lace in the classic love day hues: pink and red.

So whether your plans include an evening in with your beau, lingerie party with the girls, or solo self-care night, there's one thing you must do: Treat yourself to a lil somethin' somethin' from the new Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day 2022 Collection. We insist!