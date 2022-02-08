TreatYo'self to new lingerie

#TreatYo'self to new lingerieTuesday, February 08, 2022
|
One thing is for sure: We have love on the brain after seeing Savage x Fenty's new Valentine's Day collection!
That's right, the season of love is knocking and fashion and beauty mogul Rihanna is answering the call. The Barbadian pop star-cum-entrepreneur debuted her annual Savage x Fenty label's Valentine's Day Collection on January 26, and it has everything you need to turn up the heat on V-Day!
We're talking ribbons, bows, and lace in the classic love day hues: pink and red.
So whether your plans include an evening in with your beau, lingerie party with the girls, or solo self-care night, there's one thing you must do: Treat yourself to a lil somethin' somethin' from the new Savage x Fenty Valentine's Day 2022 Collection. We insist!
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy