TreatYo'self #LoveYo’self

#TreatYo'self to new bags
Tuesday, February 01, 2022
|
Tuesday Style Fashion (TSF) reckons Valentine's Day is the perfect opportunity to enjoy a solid dose of retail therapy, simply because you deserve it.
Accessories — bags, in particular — are a great place to start. But with new styles popping up daily, it's difficult to decide on one. TSF has reduced the hastle by identifying the five key bag styles that work well with any wardrobe. And, here's the best part! Our five essential picks are from Jamaican designers.
Plus, we've found the perfect case for your vaccination card.
A mini bag
Sometimes the tiniest of bags get all the attention.
That’s the case with Mateo New York Elizabeth Bag. Made of the finest pebbled leather with a suede interior, magnetic snap closure and detachable shoulder strap, it is the perfect bag for any occasion.
A roomy travel/beach bag
If you’re heading off on a short weekend break, we recommend the Flower Child 1999 Miah Extra Large Duffle instead of a bulky suitcase for outfits and toiletries. Made from straw with leather straps and brass buckles, the show-stopping bag will turn heads wherever you go.
