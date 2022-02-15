TreatYo'self @Diamond Couture

For Love Month we're taking our outfits a step up from the usual Saturday night go-to's. It's all about rocking romantic hues, without looking kitschy. With hints of red here and there, and dreamy prints in stylish co-ords, trendy boutique Diamond Couture has styled outfits for every possible Valentine's scenario. From drinks with the besties to a nerve-racking date with someone new, whatever your plans, there's a post-Valentine's Day outfit for you, even if you're scrambling to find a last-minute look.

Check out Diamond Couture on Instagram/@diamondcou.ture, or visit the boutique at Shop #11, 7 Eastwood Park Road.

Model: Keticia 'TC' Chatman

Photos: Zoomin Entertainment