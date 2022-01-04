Fashion: 2022 Denim Essentials

Whenever the new year rolls around, with it comes an urge to hit the refresh button. You know the drill — new diet, new make-up routine, new wardrobe, all-new everything. But, do we really need to switch out old for new each year? No, we don't, especially if we get into the habit of buying quality staples that stand the test of time. That's the flex for 2022, and Tuesday Style Fashion (TSF) figures, what better way to start than with the biggest wardrobe workhorse: denim! We've snagged the 'jean-ius', Fashionenira Denim principal Devarine McLean for her 2022 top five denim must-haves. McLean — known to many as Fashionenira — has spent the past few years amassing thousands of customers at her ShopFashionenira boutique at Central Plaza in Kingston. There she offers custom denim pieces to fit and flatter the fab fashionista. She's relocated to a bigger shop in the same plaza and has expanded her coveted denim line.

Ahead, five denim essentials that deserve a spot in your wardrobe all year round. Plus the non-denim basics you'll need to pair 'em with!