Fashion: 2022 Jewellery Essentials with Belle Moden

Fashion: 2022 Jewellery Essentials with Belle ModenTuesday, January 11, 2022
When purchasing fashion jewellery, buy what you love, but also think about versatility so you get the most out of your purchase. There are some tried-and-true classically chic pieces that many women wear repeatedly. Jamaican-based online jewellery store Belle Moden has curated a line-up of pieces that are fantastic building blocks for growing your cosmetic jewellery collection. Tuesday Style Fashion (TSF) shares the top picks.
Clear As Day Studs
These are perhaps the most versatile earrings you'll own. The clear stone complements practically anything you pair it with, and the simplicity of studs make them the perfect companion for busy necklines.
Icy Love Necklace
Created from 925 Sterling Silver, this darling design spells out the word “love” in a whimsical rhinestone-encrusted cursive font. The sweet style suspends centred along an adjustable chain. Feminine and sparkly, this everyday piece looks great with whatever you're wearing, from a business suit to denim.
Classic Gold Hoop Earrings
Large hoop earrings are always in style and add an element of carefree chic to any look.
Spiral Statement Cuff
Bangles and cuffs are standout “it” accessories of the last few seasons. Wear alone or combined to make a stylish bracelet stack.
Pretty Pearls
Pearls add instant polish to any ensemble. To capture the most classic look, stick with a traditional single-strand pearl necklace like Belle Moden's Eternity Pearl Necklace.
Have fun with these pieces from Belle Moden which are just a starting point. And may your jewellery collection continue to polish your look for years to come.
Belle Moden
Website: www.bellemodenja.com
Instagram: @bellemodenja
Tiktok: @bmjewels
