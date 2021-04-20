Fashion: Bring on Spring

Fashion: Bring on SpringTuesday, April 20, 2021
|
Fashionista and boutique owner Annalene Clarke-Christie says, despite the COVID-19 restrictions she's still getting dressed up, albeit it's a tad more relaxed. Her plan is for us to follow suit!
Clarke-Christie, who owns Beauty Equation, a trendy boutique in Kingston, curated her Spring Collection with this top of mind.
Pretty pastels, lightweight fabrics, and fresh patterns give the latest looks that sought-after factor...
With sumptious tones of blue, yellow and peach, Tuesday Style Fashion (TSF) reckons it's going to be hard to choose just one look!
Beauty Equation
Address: Shop #16A Central Plaza (upstairs entrance beside Lucky Dollar store)
Instagram: @beautyequationja
Telephone:
(876) 874-7389
CREDITS
On the cover : Model Chey Swaby in a floral ruffle minidress
Models : Chey Swaby and Annalene Clarke-Christie
Photos : Doshawn Smith/@doshawnfostershot
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy