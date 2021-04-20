Fashion: Bring on Spring

Fashionista and boutique owner Annalene Clarke-Christie says, despite the COVID-19 restrictions she's still getting dressed up, albeit it's a tad more relaxed. Her plan is for us to follow suit!

Clarke-Christie, who owns Beauty Equation, a trendy boutique in Kingston, curated her Spring Collection with this top of mind.

Pretty pastels, lightweight fabrics, and fresh patterns give the latest looks that sought-after factor...

With sumptious tones of blue, yellow and peach, Tuesday Style Fashion (TSF) reckons it's going to be hard to choose just one look!

Beauty Equation

Address: Shop #16A Central Plaza (upstairs entrance beside Lucky Dollar store)

Instagram: @beautyequationja

Telephone:

(876) 874-7389

CREDITS

On the cover : Model Chey Swaby in a floral ruffle minidress

Models : Chey Swaby and Annalene Clarke-Christie

Photos : Doshawn Smith/@doshawnfostershot