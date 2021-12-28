Celebrate 'LOUD'-ly

Every festive season, we find ourselves so engulfed in the frenzy of Christmas — finding gifts, planning menus, putting up the tree, etc — we oftentimes forget that another major event, notably New Year's Eve, falls just a week later. No surprise really, given the (almost) two years we've just endured with memories of ushering in 2021 either on our couches or in less than glamorous circumstances.

There's, understandably, a collective itch to dress up this year even if it's only with your vaccinated besties, and that's music to the ear for LOUD Fashion Managing Director Doniesha Johnson, who tells Tuesday Style Fashion (TSF) that her boutique is stocked with NYE 'fits for those eager to pull out all the stops!

“New Year's Eve is the time to look and feel your best,” she adds.

Her suggestion is to opt for all-over sparkle or the classic little black dress teamed with strappy heels, a killer clutch, and a pair of statement earrings and, in the words of Johnson, “Wait for midnight to strike and get ready to celebrate beautifully, boldly... LOUD-ly!”

Reason enough, TSF reckons, to look forward to a year of fab and to wish our readers a happy 2022.

LOUD Fashion

IG: @loudfashion

Locations: Shop #5 & 17 Bargain Mail, Clock Tower Plaza; Shop #4, 4 DaCosta Drive, Ocho Rios; Shop #21 Centre Point Plaza, Montego Bay

CREDITS

Photos: Foster Shots Photos

Make-up: Oneil Baugh

@glambyoneilmua6618

Hair: Sher Luxury Beauty Bar

Models: Nikoy Richards & Pretty Official