TreatYo'self @Sya's Unique Fashion

Sya Barret has always had an innate love for fashion and from as early as she can remember was interested in clothing, always dressing up and wanting to have a say in what she wore.

That love has never waned but rather only grown into a personal style that, she says, must stand out, be unique, classy and edgy. This, in tandem with interest in her pieces and where she sources them, has led to the recent opening of Sya's Unique Fashion.

“I come with something different. I love unique pieces and I love when girls are fashionable and unique, as these are characteristics of my style of dressing. I don't necessarily go for well-known brand names; I search for pieces that grab your attention and when you're out the reaction has to be, 'Wow',” Barrett explained.

“The response has been overwhelmingly positive and that has to do with my selection process. While I have my personal style and preferences, I have to cater to the wider market. So, I select pieces that bring diversity in the store. We have different looks but I still maintain that the pieces must have some genuine distinguishing features,” Barrett added.

Despite the current conditions associated with the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, including a reduction in spending power and the closure of the entertainment industry, Barrett remains optimistic.

“Surprisingly, I haven't been faced with difficulty in getting sales. My customers want to look good and failure is not an option. I'm just going for something different and I'm not holding back. When we were packing out, persons were buzzing the door, eager to buy. Going forward, I will have sale days such as the last Friday in each month, to keep it interesting and fresh,” Barrett stated.

Sya's Unique Fashion

Address: Shop #3 Sagicor Commercial Centre

Howard Cooke Blvd

Montego Bay, St James

Contact: 876-559-4060