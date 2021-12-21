A Comfy-Chic Christmas

A Comfy-Chic ChristmasTuesday, December 21, 2021
|
Gift shopping
Dinner menu set
What to wear on Christmas Day
The truth is, there's no right or wrong way to dress this Saturday, although we must admit luxe loungewear is such a treat (and, might we add, great for gifting, too). Whether you're lazing, brunching, or hosting this Christmas the aim is to look festive. And while kitschy can be cool, chic is even better. Knit co-ords are always a clever choice as they can be dressed up or down. Breakfast with the family? Opt for a onesie in a fun, festive print.
The Tuesday Style Fashion (TSF) family is all about a midday change, so while we encourage kick-starting the day in pyjamas, by midday we imagine slipping into a silk caftan (with furry bed slippers) for a statement-making look.
To help you tick the comfort and style box on Christmas Day, TSF has enlisted some of our 2021 fashion faves to share outfits perfect for your festive feast!
CREDITS
By The Cabana/@bythecabana
Jewellery by: Belle Moden/@bellmodenja
Models: Tamieka Boodie, Kenisha Harrison, Tyana Harriott, Martina Morgan
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy