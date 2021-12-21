A Comfy-Chic Christmas

Gift shopping

What to wear on Christmas Day

The truth is, there's no right or wrong way to dress this Saturday, although we must admit luxe loungewear is such a treat (and, might we add, great for gifting, too). Whether you're lazing, brunching, or hosting this Christmas the aim is to look festive. And while kitschy can be cool, chic is even better. Knit co-ords are always a clever choice as they can be dressed up or down. Breakfast with the family? Opt for a onesie in a fun, festive print.

The Tuesday Style Fashion (TSF) family is all about a midday change, so while we encourage kick-starting the day in pyjamas, by midday we imagine slipping into a silk caftan (with furry bed slippers) for a statement-making look.

To help you tick the comfort and style box on Christmas Day, TSF has enlisted some of our 2021 fashion faves to share outfits perfect for your festive feast!

CREDITS

By The Cabana/@bythecabana

Jewellery by: Belle Moden/@bellmodenja

Models: Tamieka Boodie, Kenisha Harrison, Tyana Harriott, Martina Morgan