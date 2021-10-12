A Practical Approach

Besides high heels and party attire, stylish handbags have been one of the more neglected items in our closets this past year. With fewer opportunities to dress up with on-trend accessories, you've probably opted to carry your most practical bag when you've actually needed one. Fashion designer Melissa Moses has taken note of this practical trend, and has responded by adding a bag collection to her label Melissa Moses Design.

The Mission Catwalk season 6 competitor started her bag line in 2019, manufacturing pieces made from leatherette sourced at local fabric stores. Her reason she tells Tuesday Style Fashion (TSF) is as practical as her bags: “A lot of local designers were venturing into designing clothes. I saw a gap in the market for bags and started a collection. They've been well-received!”

Melissa Moses Design offers a variety of bags in rustic hues and earth tones including handbags, one-strap, duffel, mini duffel, cross-body, purses and waist bags. Her typical clientele, she informs, is the discerning male or female who wants to make a subtle fashion statement.

An avid creative, Moses is keen to find new ways to build Brand Jamaica and looks forward to her next project, that of manufacturing slippers and shoes. “I am inspired by international designers such as Gucci and Louis Vuitton. These fashion houses manufacture various types of apparel including accessories. I see myself building my brand internationally with these accessories,” informs Moses.

With options of both island and worldwide delivery via online shopping, Melissa Moses Design is shaping up to take the accessory market to a whole new level.

Melissa Moses Design

Email: melissamoses16

@yahoo.com

IG: @mellixan_fashion