Fashion: A Taste Level So Refined — Resortwear by Eroleen (Part 1)Tuesday, August 31, 2021
|
Long praised by fashionistas as one of the most creative seasons on the fashion calendar, resort collections allow luxury labels from Chanel to Nigeria-based Míe to show the breadth of their brands. Aimed initially at jet setters and those for whom summer is a verb, resortwear now appeals to the versatile comfort sought by many of us — another effect of the pandemic. Here on The Rock, there is no shortage of items that fit this brief. But if you want a one-stop shopping experience with floor to ceiling (literally) resortwear options with a taste level so refined, then head to Eroleen Anderson's Barbican Road outpost — Resortwear by Eroleen.
Located on the main level of the new Progressive Plaza, Resortwear by Eroleen is a treasure trove of beautiful items that you won't find anywhere else on the island. Take, for instance, a pair of shoes with different carved wooden heels — one orb, one cube. It's not that the items Anderson sells are only for the daring. She allows women to effortlessly incorporate whimsy into their wardrobes at levels with which they are comfortable. Yes, the bold and fashion-forward have lots to choose from, but those who prefer subtleties and simplicity are also catered to.
Tuesday Style Fashion (TSF) invites you back next week for Part 2
