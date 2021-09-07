A Taste Level, So Refined — Resortwear by Eroleen (Part 2)

Since opening on June 15, 2021, Anderson has had a “fantastic response”. Her style has always been the embodiment of eye-catching without being common. A skill that she was born with. C'mon, we all know who her mother is. For items that Anderson cannot source through her network of suppliers, many of whom she has had decades-long relationships with, she manufactures them under her EA label. Case in point, espadrilles adorned with Jamaican motifs, arriving later this year. Fun fact: Some of the items that customers have posted on social media have already sold out. Who said we have nowhere to go?

When borders reopened, the phrase “revenge travel” the urge to travel to make up for time lost in lockdown, began to trend. However, since the novel coronavirus isn't going away any time soon, and travel has increased, masks and face shields are not only unavoidable travel items like passports but permanent fixtures of our wardrobes. Anderson has fashionable anti-fog face shields (have you tried walking through LAX with a regular face shield through which you can't see?), 100% cotton masks, personal sanitising UV wands and air purifying UV systems for the home and office.

The “unusual runway designs” available at Resortwear by Eroleen also include growing options for men. Each week Anderson receives new stock so that she's constantly wowing her clients with the “power of new”. When asked about the range of sizes, Anderson was proud to reply that the store carries “from extra small to five XL,” approximately size two to size 22. You can easily spend hours perusing the racks and trying on items in the comfortable and spacious fitting rooms. Anderson was conscious about the price point, and that is obvious. Many of the items are under US$150. When retailers face stiff competition and a devaluing local dollar, having merchandise that appeals to members of not just one socio-economic background is just good business sense.

Fashion is not only a way for us to express ourselves but impacts our mental health and emotional well-being. When clothing influences our psychological state, it's called “enclothed cognition,” says one of the world's first fashion psychologists, and with Jamaican roots to boot, Shakaila Forbes-Bell.

“Enclothed cognition essentially suggests that we embody the meanings we associate with our clothes,” said Forbes-Bell. “For example, would you feel more active and ready to work out if you put on a pair of trainers or if you put on a pair of dress shoes? The same logic applies to your daily attire. You're more likely to feel productive and ready to tackle the day ahead if you wear a clean and presentable outfit than if you stay in pyjamas all day.” Dressing up is not just an art; it's a science with benefits.

Walking into Resortwear by Eroleen will positively shift your mood. You immediately know that anything you purchase there will enkindle happiness. Anderson can literally put pep into your step with her resort-wear items, which reflect, among many things, her refined taste.