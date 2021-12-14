Christmas Colour Series: Black & Silver

Christmas Colour Series: Black & SilverTuesday, December 14, 2021
They are masters of bright colours and playful silhouettes, but when Jamaican-Canadian design duo Kirk Pickersgill and Stephen Wong do neutrals, it is a lesson in modern femininity with a powerful edge. Their black and silver designs are standouts of their Spring 2022 collection. So if you're stumped about what to wear for 2021's series of seasonal events these picks will be your best friends.
There are a myriad of cuts you can choose from but since it's the holidays, a Cinderella-like style would be a perfect choice. But let's make it a bit modern, shall we? Whether it be mini, midi, or ankle-length, nothing says princess like endless ruffles, or a tiered skirt. Add silver accessories, pop on those heels, and you're good to go!
