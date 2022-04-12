By The Cabana's Spring Edit

Easter presents the perfect opportunity to put spring's biggest fashion trends on full display. And this year's trends are bathed in sugary pink, romantic florals, and the electric bold colours of the new season. Influenced perhaps, by the bold Emily in Paris outfits and runway trends, the looks are coming in fab and inspiring us to hit the social scene. And after spending the past two Easters in lockdown, suffice it to say we're allowed a spectacular resurrection!

Thankfully resort wear brand By The Cabana's creative director Tyana Harriott shares the same sentiment. “This spring for us will definitely be about the emergence from the gloomy time spent in the pandemic period. This season is all about rebirth, and, of course, brighter days. We will use this period to celebrate life through fashion. Expect lots of pastels and bold hues. Fun pinks, buttery yellows, and one of the season's hottest shades: Soft lilac,” she shared.

As life slowly returns to normality, take comfort in the notion that some things never change: Florals, though not groundbreaking for spring, are definitely in!

There has never been a better time for a head-to-toe floral moment. If that is not your thing, work pastels into your ensemble by pairing blossomy tops with solid bottoms. There is no wrong way to go here, and Harriott is here to prove just that.

From matching sets to floral tops and dresses with romantic balloon sleeves, Harriott has curated a darling spring edit that is guaranteed to get you noticed.

CREDITS

Models: Tyana Harriott & Tamieka Boodie

Photos: Saske Lee and Courtesy of Tyana Harriott

By The Cabana

Website: www.bythecabana.com

IG: bythecabana