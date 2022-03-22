Chiney K — What's In My Make-up Bag?

Self-proclaimed beauty junkie Chiney K tells Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD) she's obsessed with red lipstick, swears by Lancôme's foundation, and loves Mario Badescu's facial spray which she discovered while binge-shopping. The influencer loves make-up! She turns to NARS for concealer and Stay Golden Cosmetics for lip products, but there's way more to her faves. TSD has the scoop.

Foundation

Lancôme Teint Idole Ultra 24H Long Wear Foundation (510 Suede C) or Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation (385) simply “because I love a flawless face”.

I'm sorry, dark circles who?

Chiney K says she's “never NOT working”, so she always has her ride-or-die product, the NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer in the shade caramel to brighten tired eyes.

Red lipstick

“I like a red lip because it's sexy and makes your lips pop.” Though she has an arsenal of reds, her faves include Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint in the shade Uncensored and Stay Golden Cosmetics Glitter Burlesque Lip Kit. Whenever her look calls for a deeper red she reaches for the Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick in the shade New Moon.

Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter — Trophy Wife

“I want my highlighter to be blinding when the light or sun hits my face.” The hyper-metallic gold shade does that.

Falsies!

False lashes are a must because they give you a more dimensional look.

Chiney K in 8

1.

Tuesday Style Dryer (TSD): Describe your everyday make-up/beauty look.

Chiney K: Simple on the eyes. Lashes are a must and a matte red lip.

2.

TSD: How often do you do your own make-up?

Chiney K: Most of the time, but I prefer getting it professionally done.

3.

TSD: If you could leave the house with only ONE make-up product, which would it be?

Chiney K: Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint in the shade Uncensored.

4.

TSD: Share your best beauty tip/trick/hack.

Chiney K: Wash your make-up tools frequently to prevent acne. Simple soap and water will do!

5.

TSD: Name a beauty tool that you'd recommend to everyone.

Chiney K: A Beautyblender make-up sponge.

6.

TSD: What are your favourite high-end brands?

Chiney K: Fenty Beauty, Huda Beauty, and Lancôme.

7.

TSD: What are your favourite drugstore brands?

Chiney K: CoverGirl & Maybelline.

8.

TSD: Who's your go-to make-up artist for a flawless beat?

Chiney K: Trishana McDonald (@trishm.decor)