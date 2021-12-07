Christmas Colour Series: Hot Pink & Lime

The overwhelming consensus in fashion right now is that the bolder, the better. And lime green continues to have a moment. But over the past month or so a fresh colour combo has hit the fashion sphere, and we're obsessed! Instead of styling green alone, amp things up and team with the forever fave: Hot pink.

This certainly isn't a classic mash-up, but the looks Greta Constantine has created for the Spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection exude effortless chic.

The beauty of lime is that it genuinely works with lots of other shades in your wardrobe. The same can be said for pink.

Only love muted tones like grey and white? Good news: Both look exceptional against lime and pink and will make any outfit stand out. But for a show-stopping moment combining the two is the way to go.

It can be tricky, though, to go from the safety net selection of black and greys to the shocking colour combo. To smooth the transition, Tuesday Style Fashion (TSF) rounded up more standouts from Greta Constantine that will help you inject some much-needed fun into your holiday wardrobes.