My Forever Five: Sushana Cole

Our Forever Five feature is back! This time with a twist, as we gain access to the closets of some of our most stylish moms in our countdown to Mother's Day. And what better way to kick it all off than with one of our fave momtrepreneurs.

Sushana Cole has always been about fashion. From her days in Jamaica running her beauty store All Dolled Up Cosmetics to her glow-up in New York as a health and wellness entrepreneur, the single mom always serves looks.

Over the years she has racked up quite the wardrobe full of coveted limited-edition items and unique vintage finds, but as she has evolved so has her style. Now Cole is all about timeless pieces that share sentimental value.

Tuesday Style Fashion grants access to Cole's collection as she shares five closet staples.

Black Leather Pants

Though she admits a LBD is a universal wardrobe staple, Cole doesn't like to play it safe. Her go-to instead is black, vegan leather pants dubbed Look 80 from her clothing boutique Soignée. A paperbag waist and a close-to-the-body fit make this pair a perfect pick for drinks with the girls. Best of all, they'll never go out of style!

Chanel Coco Handle

Though her Chanel collection is nothing to sniff at, this newer addition has become a fave. First introduced in the Pre-Fall Winter 2015 collection the Coco Handle is a mix of a classic CC flap bag and a Hermès Kelly. But Cole adores it because it is the perfect “boss lady” bag and has been on her arm as she closes deals and makes money moves. She loves it so much she also got it in white.

Christian Louboutin Pigalle Follies 100

Cole added these black, patent leather stunners to her wardrobe in 2008. And they're still going strong, though they're currently at the “shoe spa” getting spruced up.

Fendi Sunshine Tote

Whether you're an avid designer bag collector or looking for your first designer bag purchase, every fashionista needs a large fit-everything bag. Cole's choice is the Fendi Sunshine Tote in cognac leather. You'll often see her toting through airports as she goes from city to city, but that's not why it made the list. The oversized shopper was on hand as Cole closed on her first home, and will always remind her of the accomplishment. Even better, her son Zay was there to share the moment.

Rolex

Cole copped her first Rolex as a birthday gift to herself while shopping in Dubai last year. Her friend and mentor Bawse Lady gifted her another less than a year later. They're both now her most special jewellery pieces in her collection and are the ultimate arm candy.